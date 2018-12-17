The Flyers will play three times over the next five days. They will start that stretch Tuesday against Detroit with Scott Gordon, the successful Phantoms coach, running their bench. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said it was "his expectation'' that Gordon would coach the team for the remainder of the season. But he also said, "no promises were made'' to Gordon, and that he would "begin a process to identify'' what characteristics he will be looking for in the next coach and that, "at this point everybody’s a candidate going forward.''