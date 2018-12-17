I don’t believe there’s a lighter side. But I’ve learned over time. … When I first started in this game, you told players what to do and that was it. Then you got to what and how to do it. And that became relevant. And now it’s what, how, and why. And what’s in it for them. And you better be prepared to go the distance in explaining all of those in detail or you’re not going to get a buy-in. … The athletes now are better prepared than they’ve ever been, physically and mentally. You better be prepared for the dialogue and the debate. And you better have the patience for it. That’s a daily conversation that you need to have with guys all the time and you better have that time. Because if you don’t it gets away on you.