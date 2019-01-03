Claude Giroux was the lone Flyers player selected to the Metropolitan Division all-star team Wednesday.
It will be the sixth All-Star Game appearance for Giroux, who turns 31 on Jan. 12. The game will be played Jan. 26 (8 p.m., NBC) at the SAP Center in San Jose.
Giroux, who played left wing most of the season before being shifted back to his original position, center, entered Wednesday with 44 points (13 goals, 31 assists), which is tied for 20th in the NHL. He leads the league in faceoff percentage (60.1).
Ten players will be participating in their first All-Star Game, including Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson, who tops NHL rookies with 19 goals and 39 points.
Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau (55 points, fifth in the league), the pride of Carneys Point in South Jersey, was named to his fifth all-star team. He has been selected in each of his five full seasons.
One remaining spot on each of the four divisions will be filled by the fans' vote. Right winger Jake Voracek, with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists), is the Flyers' candidate for the Metro’s final roster spot.