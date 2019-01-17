Fletcher said the top end of this year’s draft is strong, “and there seems to be decent depth right through the first round. The depth is better than most years.” Heading into Wednesday, the Flyers were tied for the NHL’s second-worst point total and had a 9.5 percent chance to get the No. 1 overall pick, according to tankathon.com. … The Blackhawks had three scouts at Wednesday’s game, and the Senators had two. Calgary, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Detroit also were represented. … Claude Giroux’s assist on Oskar Lindblom’s first-period goal was the 500th of the captain’s career. He got No. 501 on Sean Couturier’s second-period goal, which gave the Flyers a 3-2 lead.