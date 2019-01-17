General manager Chuck Fletcher likes Phil Myers' progression and said the Phantoms’ 6-foot-5, 209-pound defenseman is pushing for a job with the Flyers.
He might even be here this season.
Heading into Wednesday’s AHL matchup against Springfield, the righthanded-shooting Myers had 24 points, including seven goals, and a plus-6 rating, in 38 games with Lehigh Valley. He had eight points in his last 10 games.
“He’s putting himself in a position where he can earn some games, for sure,” Fletcher said this week. “He’s played really well. According to [Phantoms acting coach] Kerry Huffman and the people who have been around that team for the last couple years, this is the best hockey he’s played. He’s developing nicely, playing huge minutes, and we’re thrilled where he’s at.”
Myers, 21, was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015.
“He’s put himself in a good position to challenge for a full-time job in the near future,” Fletcher said. “How many games he’ll get in the near future, I don’t know, but certainly he’s pushing, and whether it’s later on this year or next year at camp, I think this is a kid who is going to earn his way into the NHL.”
Winger Dale Weise cleared waivers Wednesday, and, for now, he will remain with the Flyers. He can be sent to the Phantoms if the Flyers decide to go that route.
Weise, 30, who has not dressed for the last two games, has five goals and 11 points in 42 games this season.
If Weise is sent to Lehigh Valley, the Flyers would have only 12 forwards on their roster.
Fletcher said the top end of this year’s draft is strong, “and there seems to be decent depth right through the first round. The depth is better than most years.” Heading into Wednesday, the Flyers were tied for the NHL’s second-worst point total and had a 9.5 percent chance to get the No. 1 overall pick, according to tankathon.com. … The Blackhawks had three scouts at Wednesday’s game, and the Senators had two. Calgary, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Detroit also were represented. … Claude Giroux’s assist on Oskar Lindblom’s first-period goal was the 500th of the captain’s career. He got No. 501 on Sean Couturier’s second-period goal, which gave the Flyers a 3-2 lead.