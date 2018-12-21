“All the general managers today, not only Chuck, are under extremely more pressure than we were in my era, even though I was a manager for 26 years,” Cliff Fletcher said in a recent phone interview from his home in Scottsdale, Ariz. “Today with the cap system and the increasing pressure, they can’t make mistakes, and if they do, it’s almost impossible to recover from them. If you make a signing and the player doesn’t work out, the cap hit is still there and it’s very hard to recover from. In my time, if a manager made a mistake — and everybody does — you’d have a much better opportunity of recovering by going out and getting somebody else or spending a little more money, because there was no cap system.”