Carter Hart, still in his in blocker pads and skates, stood in the center of the Flyers’ dressing room and commanded the scene. By dint of his 6-foot, 2-inch frame he towered over the assembled press. By dint of his reputation as one of the best young goalies on Earth, he towered over his undressing teammates. Calmly, he discussed his unexpected promotion Monday, as well as the firing of the man who would have been his head coach, Dave Hakstol.