With his boyhood hero, Carey Price, watching from the bench, Hart did a worthy imitation to keep the game scoreless in the first period. The shots were 12-1 Montreal (congrats, Travis Sanheim!), although Wayne Simmonds hit a post and near-miss and Travis Konecny pushed a pass wide of an open net. But those chances were anomalies in a period that leaned heavily to one side, the Canadiens shooters continually testing the glove and reflexes of the Flyers 20-year-old rookie.