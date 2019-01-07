Craig Berube, who spent seven years with the Flyers as a player and two as their head coach, will return to the Wells Fargo Center as the St. Louis Blues' interim coach on Monday night.
“I look forward to it,” he told St. Louis reporters. “I was there a long time. It’s a good spot.”
Berube spent 11 coaching seasons in the Flyers' organization, including the NHL and AHL level.
Since taking over for the fired Mike Yeo in late November, Berube has a 9-10-1 record. The Blues were 7-9-3 under Yeo.
Berube will give goalie Jordan Binnington, 25, his first NHL start, and he will oppose 20-year-old rookie Carter Hart (2.80 goals-against average, .901 save percentage). It will be Hart’s second consecutive start.
During his career, Binnington has appeared in three NHL games in relief, compiling a 3.70 GAA and and .828 save percentage.
The Flyers and Blues are tied for the second-fewest points (36) in the NHL.
The Flyers will try to snap a six-game losing streak.
“I thought there was more good than bad in the last two games,” said interim coach Scott Gordon, whose team has a 3-5-2 record since he replaced Dave Hakstol. “...There have been some things that have been positive, but at the end of the day, everybody wants wins — players, coaches, we’re all the same in that regard.”
Joel Quenneville, who led Chicago to three Stanley Cup titles but was fired earlier this season, has been mentioned as a permanent head coach for either the Blues, Flyers, or another team.
The Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 11 goals and a minus-16 rating, has just two goals in his last 14 games. In his career, he has scored a goal against every NHL team except the Flyers.
The Flyers won both games against St. Louis last season ... The Blues' Ryan O’Reilly has a six-game point streak (three goals, five assists). He leads the Blues with 16 goals and 38 points. ... Sean Couturier tops the Flyers with 15 goals and Claude Giroux has a team-high 46 points. ... Former Flyer Brayden Schenn, now in his second year in St. Louis, snapped a nine-game goal-less drought Saturday in 4-3 loss to the Islanders, who won despite managing just 14 shots against Jake Allen.