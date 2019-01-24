P is for the struggling power play. After their last game, the Flyers were 30th in the 31-team league on the power play, converting at 13.3 percent. (In fairness, it has looked better since Gordon went with a five-forward setup.) Why, again, was power-play coach Joey Mullen fired after the 2016-17 season? In five of Mullen’s 10 years, the Flyers power play was in the top five in the NHL.