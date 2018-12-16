The Flyers denied a report in the Courier Post that coach Dave Hakstol has been fired and will be replaced by Joel Quenneville.
Hakstol, whose team has fallen into last place in the 16-team Eastern Conference, is expected to be fired before Tuesday’s game, but a Flyers spokesman said it had “nothing new to report.”
Dave Scott, the CEO of the Flyers' parent company Comcast Spectacor, said it was “not true” that Quenneville, who led Chicago to three Stanley Cups, had been hired.
The Flyers' flight from Vancouver is expected to land in Philadelphia at around 6 p.m. Sunday.
It’s possible Hakstol will be told later Sunday he was being dismissed after three-plus seasons, during which he had a .560 points percentage and never won a playoff series.