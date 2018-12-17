Late Saturday, beat writer Sam Carchidi sent out an ominous note on social media in the middle of the Flyers' game:
“This feels like the last game of the Hakstol era.”
Carchidi was right. The Flyers went on to lose that game to Vancouver, 5-1, their fourth straight loss on a swing through western Canada.
And that was the nail in the coffin for head coach Dave Hakstol, who was fired Monday after three-plus years with the Flyers.
Phantoms coach Scott Gordon has been named interim coach.
Flyers fans had some fun during the final game, when it appeared inevitable the Flyers would have to make a move.
And they joked around about how awkward the flight from Vancouver to Philadelphia might be for Hakstol.
By the time Sunday afternoon rolled around, fans were waiting for something — anything — to leak out.
The team denied reports it had fired Hakstol and hired former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville, who got fired after a slow start in Chicago this season.
It didn’t stop people from speculating.
When the Flyers took the ice for practice in Voorhees on Monday, it was apparent: Things were going to happen.
And just four minutes later ... something did.
Talk about a wild 24 hours for Hakstol.
And a roller-coaster of a ride for Flyers fans following along.
It’s understandable that fans are frustrated with how the situation was handled -- it did have a little Gritty-on-the-ice feel.
But fans were, overall, pretty happy to see Hakstol go.
Earlier Monday, the team called up goalie-of-the-future Carter Hart from Lehigh Valley. And people were jazzed about what will come in the Flyers' future.
Another good point: The Eagles and Sixers won, too. We’re waiting on you, Phillies (who are due to have a busy week as well).
Others were tempering their expectations until they see things improve on the ice
We like the innovative approach from this sports fan.
