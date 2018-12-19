Former Flyer Scott Hartnell will drop the ceremonial first puck and be honored throughout Thursday’s game. ... After Tuesday’s win, Gordon revealed that he received a phone call from the fired Hakstol, wishing him good luck on his new job. … Gordon also revealed that he mistakenly drove to the Skate Zone in Atlantic City instead of the one in Voorhees on Monday night — he apparently put the wrong facility into his directions while on the phone with some of his players. “I was into the conversations so much that I look up and see a casino in front of me,” he said. … Phil Varone, who had no points in four games with the Flyers, was loaned back to the AHL’s Phantoms. … The Flyers' power play is 1 for 27 over the last 12 games. ... Nashville set a franchise record with eight straight road wins to start the season but has lost eight in a row (0-6-2) away from home. … The Predators are missing three key players who are injured: all-star defenseman P.K. Subban and top-line wingers Filip Forsberg (14 goals) and Viktor Arvidsson (eight goals in 13 games). In addition, Colton Sissons (seven goals) was injured in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss in Chicago.