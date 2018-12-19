On the other hand, Hart might not have been there Tuesday night if Ron Hextall were still here, and the rescue might have seemed more desperate than inspired if it were Dave Hakstol behind the bench instead of Scott Gordon, Hart’s coach with the Phantoms. Hextall had been steadfast in his desire to season the 20-year-old at the AHL level. And Hakstol, to his everlasting credit, never begged for the goaltender most likely to save his job.