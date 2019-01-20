Other than Giroux, there haven’t been too many Flyers worthy of postgame recognition for much of this season. But Hart’s arrival, which coincided with interim coach Scott Gordon’s arrival, has flipped that equation. The Flyers' recent victories have been notable for the range of contributors, for their resilience, and for who their opponents have been. Minnesota, Boston, and Montreal are all bubble playoff teams that could not afford to forfeit the two points the Flyers were habitually providing.