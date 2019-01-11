Gordon praised the way center Nolan Patrick played in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Dallas. “I thought that was his best game since he came back from his injury,” he said. “He seemed to be around the net more, moving his feet more, and beating people to spots. I think a little bit of that was lost with his injury.” Patrick is goal-less in his last 23 games. … The Flyers have split a pair of home decisions against the Devils, winning by 5-2 (with two empty-net goals) on Oct. 20, and dropping a 3-0 decision on Nov. 15. Elliott was injured late in the latter game and hasn’t played since. … Thursday’s victory was just the fifth time the Flyers won a game this season when they scored three goals or fewer. “We talked after the second period that we didn’t want to score on the two-on-ones or the three-on-ones or the two-on-0s, so we could win a low-scoring game,” Gordon cracked.