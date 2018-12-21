It can be challenging this time of year to find healthy treats around all of the Christmas cookies and Hanukkah gelt, but this recipe comes with some amazing health benefits. Apricots are a great source of vitamin A, rich in fiber, and have anti-inflammatory antioxidants. Prunes are also high in fiber. They also contain potassium and are a good source of iron. The crunchy, toasted pecans provide healthy fats, protein, and even more anti-inflammatory benefits.