Dirty, whom RZA is producing a movie about, is also the Wu warrior with the strongest Philadelphia connection. (Though Inspectah Deck does open “Protect Ya Neck,” the band’s first single, released in December 1992, by rhyming: “I smoke on the mic like Smokin’ Joe Frazier / the hell raiser, raisin’ hell with the flavor.”) ODB’s Philly link is that he was arrested at the McDonald’s at 29th and Grays Ferry after escaping from a court-mandated drug treatment facility. (There was a movement to commemorate the event with a historical marker.)