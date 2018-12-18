Want to rent out an entire arcade showroom? Opened in 1986, Bucks County’s 4,000-square-foot TNT Amusements is home to one of the largest arcade game showrooms in the world, featuring more than 80 machines for sale at any given time. Though its floor is primarily for shoppers, the supplier often books private parties (it has hosted more than 25,000 of them over the past 30 years). Inventory varies but currently includes oldies like Atari’s Asteroids and newbies like the 2013 Arcade Legends 3. The showroom also has shuffleboard bowling, Skee-Ball, air hockey, and an array of jukeboxes.