The first week of the new year isn’t even over, and already there’s a viral challenge — this one tied to Netflix.
Last year brought the world the “Laurel vs. Yanny” debate and the “In My Feelings” challenge, but now, the “Bird Box” challenge has prompted the streaming service to issue a warning to watchers.
“We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes,” Netflix tweeted Wednesday.
But — what even is it? If you’re unsure, you’re not alone.
The challenge is based on the newly released trending movie about Malorie, played by Sandra Bullock, who must navigate the world along with her two children as a lurking “presence” causes people turn to suicide if seen. Based on the book by Josh Malerman, the movie was watched by 45 million accounts in its first week, according to Netflix.
Inspiring its fair share of memes, the challenge encourages watchers to accomplish day-to-day activities while blindfolded. And though most of the activities are rather mundane, Netflix’s Twitter warning may have been inspired by those taking on the challenge while doing riskier activities, like, well, driving.
While it’s not clear how many people have suffered serious injuries because of the challenge, it wouldn’t be the first internet craze to put some in harm’s way. The “cinnamon challenge” a few years back raised concern while Tide released a public service announcement featuring the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski after the rise of the “Tide Pod challenge.”