The songwriter might have felt fortunate to be back in the cocoon of his home base, but those truly in luck were the 250 or so concertgoers who had literally won a lottery for the right to buy tickets to get in. They were rewarded not only with a terrific two-hour set by one of the world’s best rock bands in road-tested end-of-the-tour form, but also the kind of comfortable concert going experience that’s made Johnny Brenda’s such an exemplary place to see a show.