Action News reporter Vernon Odom will retire from 6ABC this week after a distinguished career that’s included reporting on the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster, the MOVE bombing, the release of Nelson Mandela from a South African prison, and every presidential campaign since 1976.
In announcing Odom’s retirement to viewers on Wednesday, anchor Jim Gardner called it “the end of an era.” Odom’s final day on the air will be Friday, he said. “His storytelling, his political wisdom, his wit, and his friendship will be missed around here,” Gardner said.
Before coming to Philadelphia in 1976, Odom, a 1970 graduate of Morehouse College who did postgraduate study in broadcast journalism at Columbia University, spent six years at the ABC affiliate in Atlanta. There, according to his 6ABC biography, he worked as a reporter, anchor, and talk show host.
Odom’s sister, Maida, was a longtime reporter for the Inquirer who now teaches at Temple University. He and his wife, former Inquirer reporter Wanda Motley, have two children.