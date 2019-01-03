Knight announced her return to local radio in a Facebook post, telling fans that her role at 106.1 begins today. According to a posting on the 106.1 website, Knight will helm the station’s “Show Biz Buzz” entertainment news report at 6:25 and 7:25 A.M. on weekday mornings, as well as a block of commercial-free music programming that begins at 8 A.M. Knight’s broadcast day will conclude at 10 A.M.