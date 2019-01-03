Valerie Knight, former co-host of 98.1 WOGL’s The Breakfast Club, is back on the airwaves in Philly with a newly announced gig at The Breeze 106.1.
Knight announced her return to local radio in a Facebook post, telling fans that her role at 106.1 begins today. According to a posting on the 106.1 website, Knight will helm the station’s “Show Biz Buzz” entertainment news report at 6:25 and 7:25 A.M. on weekday mornings, as well as a block of commercial-free music programming that begins at 8 A.M. Knight’s broadcast day will conclude at 10 A.M.
Back in 2016, Knight parted ways with 98.1 WOGL after 15 years at the station. Her departure came at a tumultuous time for the company, which previously ended ties with fellow former Breakfast Club host Ross Brittain, as well as longtime nighttime jock Bob Charger, and afternoon drive host Cadillac Jack Seville. Similar cuts also cropped up in 2018, with Harvey Holiday wrapping his run at the station in December.
The Breeze, meanwhile, launched in November following a format change from Real 106.1 WISX. As part of the format change, the station ended its relationship with its on-air staff, including longtime hosts Chio Acosta and Shila Nathan, and began focusing on relaxing adult contemporary music. Previously, 106.1 was home to throwback hip hop hits as Real 106.1.
“I can’t wait to talk to you, and be with you again,” Knight told fans on social media. “I’m back in the game, baby.”