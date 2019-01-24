Abraham: Our parents’ generation dealt with way less ambiguity. They had to call someone to ask them out on a date. But with us, it’s like, “What does it mean if he’s not really texting me but watching all my Instagram stories? Why does he keep talking to me on the dating app but refuses to ask me out?” There are so many different ways to interpret what people are saying. But what are the signs that someone’s actually interested in you? There’s so much to sift through, versus in the past, there were only so many ways to show interest.