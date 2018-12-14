Independent Lens: Man on Fire. Film tells the story of Charles Moore, a 79-year-old white Methodist minister who set himself on fire in 2014 in his hometown of Grand Saline, Texas, to protest racism. Why would anyone do something like that? “He felt it was his mission to erase inequality wherever he saw it,” one of his former congregants says in this film of Moore’s passion for social justice on many fronts. “And apparently he felt it was his mission to erase all of it.” Filmmaker Joel Fendelman goes back to Grand Saline, long known to African Americans in the area as a place they weren’t welcome, to see what, if anything, has changed since Moore’s death shined a harsh light on the town. 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, WHYY12.