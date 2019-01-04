Schooled. This much-anticipated spin-off of The Goldbergs was cocreated by Jenkintown’s Adam F. Goldberg, who’s again using the names of some of the real people he knew growing up. (Don’t miss the interview at the end.) It takes place in “1990-something” and focuses on the teachers of “William Penn Academy,” some of whose characters were inspired by the people who taught Goldberg when he was a student at Philly’s William Penn Charter School. Goldbergs alumni Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, and AJ Michalka star, and, yes, Wendi McLendon-Covey makes a brief appearance as Beverly Goldberg. In the premiere, Michalka’s character, Lainey Lewis, returns to her former school as a music teacher after failing to realize her rock-star dreams. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, ABC.