76th annual Golden Globe Awards. I may not place much weight on the choices of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, but the group does throw a good party, and with the alcohol flowing, there’s always a chance of something unscripted occurring. Among this year’s nominees are Jenkintown’s Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born) and Malvern’s Adam McKay (Vice). Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live) host. 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, NBC.
Good Trouble. Spin-off of The Fosters has Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) moving out on their own into an apartment in downtown Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, Freeform.
Project Blue Book. Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries) star in a drama produced by Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Contact) about the U.S. Air Force’s investigations of UFO reports in the 1950s and ’60s. Gillen plays astronomer J. Allen Hynek, who really did conduct such research. Hired to debunk the reports, he eventually came to believe some couldn’t be explained away. Stories are drawn from real cases he investigated. 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, History Channel.
Schooled. This much-anticipated spin-off of The Goldbergs was cocreated by Jenkintown’s Adam F. Goldberg, who’s again using the names of some of the real people he knew growing up. (Don’t miss the interview at the end.) It takes place in “1990-something” and focuses on the teachers of “William Penn Academy,” some of whose characters were inspired by the people who taught Goldberg when he was a student at Philly’s William Penn Charter School. Goldbergs alumni Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, and AJ Michalka star, and, yes, Wendi McLendon-Covey makes a brief appearance as Beverly Goldberg. In the premiere, Michalka’s character, Lainey Lewis, returns to her former school as a music teacher after failing to realize her rock-star dreams. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, ABC.
You’re the Worst. The final season of TV’s best antiromantic comedy launches, and we find Gretchen (Aya Cash) and Jimmy (Chris Geere) planning a wedding (and torturing wedding planners). What could possibly go right? 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, FXX.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine. SNL veteran Andy Samberg is back on the network where his TV stardom began, as the police comedy switches networks after being canceled at Fox. 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, NBC.
Fam. Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) and Tone Bell (Whitney) star in a new comedy about a woman named Clem (Dobrev) who’s overcome a dysfunctional childhood to make a good life for herself. On the cusp of forming a new family with her fiance, Nick (Bell), she decides to take in her wild child of a half-sister, Shannon (Odessa Adlon, Nashville). Look for Philadelphian-by-marriage Sheryl Lee Ralph — her husband is State Sen. Vincent Hughes — as Clem’s future mother-in-law. 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, CBS.
Informer. British drama alert: Nabhaan Rizwan stars as the London-born son of Pakistani parents in a six-episode thriller in which his character, who has no ties to terror suspects, is coerced into becoming a confidential informant. His handler is a former undercover cop (Paddy Considine) who still has something to hide. Friday, Jan. 11, Amazon.
Sex Education. And more from across the pond: Dramedy stars Gillian Anderson as a sex therapist with an embarrassed teenage son, Otis (Asa Butterfield, Hugo), who nevertheless ends up opening an unlicensed, but seemingly effective, practice of his own at his high school. Billed as a coming-of-age series, it’s explicit enough that you might squirm while watching with anyone not already of age (and maybe even then), but Butterfield is adorable. Friday, Jan. 11, Netflix.