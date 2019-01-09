For those who’ve watched the show since its first - and best - season, there were plenty of trips down memory lane, as Tony managed to revisit the issue of the mother who never loved him with A.J.'s shrink (who looked a bit like a younger version of Tony’s own Dr. Melfi) and determined that the uncle (Dominic Chianese) who shot him no longer even remembered who he was, much less that he and Tony’s father had once run the mob in North Jersey.