We bought that house. That house is sitting right there because that in itself became a sitcom. There was a [movie] that Cary Grant did, [Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House], and he and his wife [Myrna Loy] had to get on the same page. Well, this was Diva Hughes' dream house, and I had to get my husband on the same page with me to realize this is a good move. I find folks in Pennsylvania, they like to live the way they like to live. You all have the rowhouses, and you love that. He’s like, “You’re trying to turn me into the Fresh Prince.” He says, “I’m not going to Bel Air!”