“I thought that as moderator, I was to provide a certain light-hearted approach while still being able to challenge the candidates on their record or positions,” Trebek wrote in a statement in October following the debate between Gov. Tom Wolf and his Republican challenger, Scott Wagner. “I didn’t realize I was to ask a simple question and then let the gentlemen go at each other … I offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pennsylvania, a state I dearly love.”