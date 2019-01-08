Page, who currently anchors Fox 29’s 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. weekday broadcasts, will leave the station to pursue a position elsewhere that affords him more time at home with his triplet sons, Khalid, Aidan, and Dillon. Page has not yet announced where he will working in the future. His split with Fox 29 was amicable, a spokesperson said.