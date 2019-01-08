Fox 29 evening news anchor Iain Page will wrap his six-year run at the station at the end of January, a network spokesperson confirmed today.
“Iain is leaving Fox 29 after six years,” Fox 29 news director Jim Driscoll said. “He is a consummate professional, and a true gentleman. We wish him luck in this next chapter of his life.”
Page, who currently anchors Fox 29’s 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. weekday broadcasts, will leave the station to pursue a position elsewhere that affords him more time at home with his triplet sons, Khalid, Aidan, and Dillon. Page has not yet announced where he will working in the future. His split with Fox 29 was amicable, a spokesperson said.
A Burlington, Vermont native, Page came to Fox 29 from a gig at Houston, Texas’ KPRC-TV, an NBC affiliate, where he worked as an anchor. Previously, Page also had stints at the Golf Channel and ESPN, and made the move to journalism after a stint as a lawyer in Washington, DC and on Wall Street, according to a station biography.
Page’s departure is the latest at Fox 29, and comes following the retirement of longtime investigative reporter Dave Schratwieser, who called it quits in October after 25 years at the station.