The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh — who is also nominated for best actress in drama — and Brooklyn Nine-Nine′s Andy Samberg, will be broadcast live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC. The ceremony can also be streamed via NBC’s website, app and Facebook page.
Red carpet coverage begins on E! at 6 p.m. with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic. NBC officially begins their red carpet coverage with celebrity interviews at 7 p.m.
Rydal’s own Bradley Cooper could potentially collect three Globes for his work on A Star is Born — best actor, drama; director; and as a producer for which he would pick up the best picture statue. He goes up against Adam McKay, the Malvern native and former Temple student who is up for directing Vice, the Dick Cheney biopic starring Christian Bale.
Crazy Rich Asians is up for best picture, comedy or musical, and was produced by Philadelphia’s own Sidney Kimmel, while Laura Dern is up for best actress in a limited series or television movie for her work in HBO"s The Tale, playing fillmaker Jennifer Fox, a Narberth native.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
- Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
- Connie Britton (Dirty John)
- Laura Dern (The Tale)
- Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
- Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)
- Adam Driver (BlacKKKlansman)
- Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
- Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
- Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)
- Alison Brie (Glow)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Debra Messing (Will & Grace)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Julia Roberts (Homecoming)
- Keri Russell (The Americans)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Stephan James (Homecoming)
- Richard Madden (Bodyguard)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
- Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Americans
- Bodyguard
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
- Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)
- Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)
- Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)
- Justin Hurwitz (First Man)
- Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “All the Stars” (Black Panther)
- “Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’)
- “Requiem for a Private War” (A Private War)
- “Revelation" (Boy Erased)
- “Shallow” (A Star Is Born)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Christian Bale (Vice)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)
- Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
- Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun)
- John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie)
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV film
- Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
- Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
- Thandie Newton (Westworld)
- Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Amy Adams (Vice)
- Claire Foy (First Man)
- Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
- Emma Stone (The Favourite)
- Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)
- Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)
- Adam McKay (Vice)
- Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)
Best foreign film
- Capernaum
- Girl
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- Shoplifters
Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie
- Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
- Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)
- Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
- Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Best TV series - comedy
- Barry (HBO)
- The Good Place (NBC)
- Kidding (Showtime)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)
- Jim Carrey (Kidding)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
- Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
- Peter Farrelly (Green Book)
- Spike Lee (BlacKKKlansman)
- Adam McKay (Vice)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- The Alienist (TNT)
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
- Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
- Sharp Objects (HBO)
- A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)
- Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
- Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)
- Charlize Theron (Tully)
- Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Vice
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
- Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)
- Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)
- Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
- John David Washington (BlacKKKlansman)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Glenn Close (The Wife)
- Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
- Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)
- Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
- Rosamund Pike (A Private War)
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- If Beale Streat Could Talk
- A Star Is Born