Die Hard Christmas Marathon. Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The Goldbergs say it is, and so does IFC, which will be rerunning it from Christmas afternoon through to midnight. (Start early and you can catch Live Free or Die Hard at 3:30 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. and Die Hard With a Vengeance at 6:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.) Yippee ki-yay! 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, IFC.