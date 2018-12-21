If, like me, you’d been looking forward to seeing NBC’s two-hour wrap-up of the time-travel series Timeless on Thursday night, only to run into problems tuning in (or playing back a recording), here’s some good news: Time travel may or may not exist, but time-shifting definitely does.
After a power outage disrupted service Thursday night for NBC10, Telemundo62 (WWSI-TV), CoziTV and Telexitos, NBC10 announced that the Timeless finale, “The Miracle of Christmas,” would replay in its entirety on its digital multicast channel CoziTV from 8 to 10 p.m. on Friday. (Here’s where to find CoziTV on your lineup: https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/contact-us/about-Cozi-tv-468243313.html.)
As of Friday morning, the two-hour series ending also appears to be available On Demand for Comcast customers.
Timeless, which boasts a small but fiercely loyal fan base, has had a rocky history over its two seasons, at one point having been canceled and then reordered by NBC. Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, and Malcolm Barrett played a trio who traveled to different points in the past to try to stop a centuries-long conspiracy to change history.
The show had a peculiar tie to Philadelphia, in that its big bad was a group called Rittenhouse that had supposedly been founded in 1778 by David Rittenhouse, a Philadelphian who was (in real life) an astronomer, mathematician, and the first director of the U.S. Mint.