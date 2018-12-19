“I was the first one signed there … but other locals were coming up, like Young Chris and Neef, who were like 15, 16 years old,” says Sigel, the streetwise, observational MC whose debut album, The Truth, dropped in 2000. “Omillio came up next, and Roc-A-Fella was wheeling, dealing. Then I called Free and asked him to come with me. We had so many guys, friends, who were recording tracks and had individual deals there. We were smart enough to put it together. We’re stronger together. Always.”