News of Gandolfini’s addition to the film’s cast comes shortly after The Sopranos 20th anniversary earlier this month. Since then, co-author Alan Sepinwall, co-author of fan book The Sopranos Sessions, recently told the Inquirer, the show has become a ubiquitous cultural touchstone — at least in New Jersey. And that was due in no small part to the elder Gandolfini’s work as Tony.