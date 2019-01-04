Last month Radio One announced that Praise 107.9 was flipping from urban/contemporary gospel station to an urban oldies format, dubbed Classix 107.9, that would feature artists like Maze and Frankie Beverly, Anita Baker, and Marvin Gaye. The Praise 107.9 programming can be found on the Praise Philly app, live-streamed on praisephilly.com, and through the home entertainment device Alexa.
As a part of the transition, Inquirer and Daily News columnist Solomon Jones' Praise 107.9 morning show has similarly moved from the airwaves to the internet.
Jones said he’s not expecting any changes to his show, except the size of his listenership.
“I expect the audience will grow,” said Jones. “Radio tends to be an older audience and I think that digital can skew younger. I think that younger listeners will share it, the way they do with social media.”
Jones feels that traditional media production is changing to prioritize digital audiences, “across the board.”
“The audience is online. That’s true for print. That’s true for broadcast. That’s true for radio as well.”
He also mentioned that he is excited for the opportunity for listeners to access his show through Alexa because his show will be “on the leading edge of where radio is going.”
Listeners can tune in Jones' show Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.