Last month Radio One announced that Praise 107.9 was flipping from urban/contemporary gospel station to an urban oldies format, dubbed Classix 107.9, that would feature artists like Maze and Frankie Beverly, Anita Baker, and Marvin Gaye. The Praise 107.9 programming can be found on the Praise Philly app, live-streamed on praisephilly.com, and through the home entertainment device Alexa.