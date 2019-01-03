For New Year’s resolution makers intent on self-improvement, the first album to top the Billboard charts in 2019 has an appropriately inspirational title straight out of a self-help book. Sounded out as I Am Greater Than I Was, the sophomore release by the 26-year-old Atlanta rapper born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph makes good on its claim. 21 Savage is indeed greater than he was. I Am is a major step forward from his 2017 debut Issa Album, in both thoughtfulness and musical variety, distinguishing the rapper as a street-hardened thinker with an understated delivery. That comes across in places you would expect, such as the mother-loving “Letter 2 My Momma.” But it’s apparent also on harder cuts like the formidable opener “A Lot,” in which he mourns the loss of a younger brother and makes room for a guest J. Cole, who accuses competing rappers of using bots to inflate their music streaming numbers and shouts out support for Sixers guard Markelle Fultz. Other big name acts that drop in include Childish Gambino, Schoolboy Q and Post Malone, who featured 21 on “Rockstar” and returns the favor on “All My Friends.” And 21‘s notoriety has also been aided — for worse, rather than better — by NBA star LeBron James, who got deservedly roasted online (and quickly apologized) over the holiday break for posting video of himself rapping along to lyrics to I Am’s “ASMR” that have been called out as anti-Semitic. —Dan DeLuca