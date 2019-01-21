Interesting, considering that in 2016, Kelly told GQ in an interview that he had never seen the sketch, and was not familiar with Chappelle. As Complex points out, though, Kelly likely knew about the sketch previously, considering that he was spotted wearing an “I’m Rick James, Bitch!” T-shirt at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2005. The line comes from another famous Chappelle’s Show sketch that initially aired in 2004.