As the 8.5-point underdog Eagles prepare to face off against the New Orleans Saints this weekend, a few actual Philly dogs are getting ready for their own big game, thanks to Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XV.
This year’s event splits Team Fluff against Team Ruff in a contest for the coveted “Lombarky” trophy, which last year went to Team Fluff. Of the more than 90 adoptable dogs participating in 2019, five come from three Philadelphia-area shelters.
Providence Animal Center in Media, Delaware County will have three dogs in Puppy Bowl XV, including the appropriately named Foles and Kelce, both 17-week-old American Staffordshire Terrier-Akitas:
Providence also had a third Eagles-themed pup, Wentz, on the roster, but he had to drop out due to illness, and was replaced by Foles — sound familiar? The shelter also has June, a 20-week-old Pomeranian mix, representing them:
ACCT Philly, meanwhile, has Hazel, a 15-week-old American Staffordshire Terrier, in Animal Planet’s big game:
And the Center for Animal Health & Welfare in nearby Easton has offered up Jughead, an 18-week-old Chihuahua mix. Jughead was adopted in November, and has since been renamed Ollie by his new family:
Aside from Philly-area pups, this year’s Puppy Bowl also features dogs from more than 50 animal shelters in 20 states and US territories, as well as Costa Rica. Feline fans, meanwhile, will be treated to a cat-focused “Kitty Half-Time Show.”
Puppy bowl XV will begin airing Sunday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.