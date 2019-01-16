Preliminary rounds of competition will take place on Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2. Pennsylvania Horticultural Society members will get to see the competition on Friday during the Flower Show’s member preview day, while Saturday’s competition is open to the public. Ten semi-finalists will be announced at a Saturday evening reception, where they’ll be pitted against each other in surprise challenges. Five finalists will continue on to Sunday, March 3. After another round of on-the-fly arranging, the Interflora World Cup champion will be crowned.