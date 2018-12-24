Highlights include the Trenton Battlefield Walking Tour, 102 S. Warren St., on Dec. 26 and 28 at 10 a.m.; re-enactments of the Battles of Trenton (11 a.m. at the Battle Monument down Warren Street to Mill Hill Park) and Assunpink Creek (3 p.m. at Mill Hill Park, 165 E. Front St.) in Trenton on Dec. 29; and a real-time tour of the Battle of Princeton (500 Mercer St., Princeton) from 7-10 a.m. on Dec. 30. Social events in Trenton include a Revolutionary Pub Crawl (Checkers at 14 S. Warren St.) at 6 p.m. on Dec. 26 and a Colonial Ball (Historic Trenton Masonic Temple, 100 Barrack St.) from 7-10 p.m. on Dec. 28.