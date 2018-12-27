Roswell, New Mexico. Less a reboot of the old WB/UPN teen drama Roswell than a new adaptation of Melinda Metz’s young-adult novel series Roswell High, the new, slightly more adult version stars Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho, a biomedical researcher who returns to her UFO-mad hometown 10 years after her sister’s death. There she discovers that Max (Nathan Dean Parsons), the guy she liked in high school, is a policeman now — and, oh, by the way, he’s also an extraterrestrial, one of three in town. There’s a murder mystery as well as an immigration story line (Liz’s father is undocumented) that pairs well with the story of the show’s trio of outsiders trying to hide in plain sight. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, CW.