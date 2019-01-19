These quirksome qualities were a somewhat ominous sign for anyone with an eye on the second half of the concert: the Bach Goldberg Variations, BWV 988. But here he was a different pianist. Individualism yielded revelation. Serkin has recorded this piece a handful of times, and his ownership of it is obvious. Yes, the opening “aria” was loose-limbed. But he endowed each variation with a distinct and sometimes surprising character. Virtuosity wasn’t the point (as it can be for some pianists in this work). Serkin used color to wonderful effect: a bone-dry sound in the left hand here, a violent start to a variation there. In various spots he emulated organ or harpsichord. He didn’t shy from emotion, making variations strident, searching, pastoral or fragile.