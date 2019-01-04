boygenius, boygenius. Speaking of supergroups made up entirely of women, there’s boygenius, the trio of Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers, whose clever name mocks male indie rock hegemony. boygenius is a six-song EP, and it might have evaded some Philadelphians' attention because the band’s tour supporting it never made it to town. It’s not the strongest, fully realized release to come from one of these ace songwriters this year: That would be Dacus’ early 2018 release Historian. But it is an impressively polished get-together that hopefully will prove to be more than a one-off.