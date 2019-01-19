And what makes all genre hair-splitting immaterial -- and Golden Hour so successful -- is the quality of Musgraves’ songwriting. She opened with “Slow Burn,” the album’s first single, which sets up a pattern that was repeated on the rest of the record, and throughout the night. The song is so understated, unhurried and shorn of unnecessary detail that it at first seems slight. That is, until its patient, sensual groove takes hold and is calming and corrective to the herky-jerky madness of modern life.