Billy Joel will return to Citizens Bank Park for his sixth consecutive year on May 24, making him the the first artist to hold a stadium residency at the venue, the Phillies and Live Nation announced today.
Joel, 69, also has the most performances of any artist at the venue since it opened 15 years ago. Tickets for his May 24 show go on sale Jan. 11 at 10 A.M. via Ticketmaster. A presale for American Express cardholders begins Jan. 7 at 10 A.M., but fans must register ahead of time.
To celebrate Joel’s residency, the Phillies will feature a kiosk with the artist’s tour merchandise at every home game in May. Joel will also receive a key to Citizens Bank Park to commemorate the honor.
“Billy Joel’s past performances at Citizens Bank Park have been exceptional which is why his fans in Philadelphia return year after year,” Phillies executive vice president David Buck said. “In addition to being thrilled that he will perform again at Citizens Bank Park in 2019, we are also honored that Billy has chosen our ballpark as his residency. That speaks volumes about his personal connection with our city.”