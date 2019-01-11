Perhaps my favorite example: David Thornton in A Civil Action, given one scene as a father who lost his son to disease caused by contaminated water. He gives a deposition describing how he knew his son was ill, how nobody believed him, how the boy died on the way to the hospital. It’s terrific on its own, but it also sets up a wonderful line by Robert Duvall as a corporate lawyer who concludes a trial must be avoided at all costs and mutters to his co-counsel: “These people can never testify.” The legal/narrative framework of the entire movie is established in that one scene.