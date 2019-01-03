The enthusiastic power user (Nik Dodani), sharp math student (Taylor Russell, Netflix’s Lost in Space) and cocky stock trader (Jay Ellis of Insecure) seem well-suited to working with logic and numbers. The other trio — a tough combat vet (True Blood’s Deborah Ann Woll), a gregarious trucker (Tyler Labine) and a boozehound grocery clerk (Logan Miller) — does not. While the six-pack feels each other out and squabbles over strategy, the temperature starts to rise well above comfort in the room — the first of many suggestions that something’s not quite right. It still takes the crew close to an hour to conclude that this escape room, while boasting outstanding production value, is absolutely trying to murder them.