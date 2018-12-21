For 40 years, Jim Gardner has served as a news anchor on TV station 6abc, delivering local, national, and international stories at the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. hour. Last night, however, Gardner made an on-camera appearance to broadcast a little something different — a clue for on Jeopardy!.
“The Franklin Institute has the only intact Model B made by these two men; It was the first plane to carry air freight, live bombs, and a U.S. president,” said Gardner, standing inside an exhibition space at the Franklin Institute.
In the field of contestants was another journalist, Carrie Blazina of the Boston Globe, but it was graduate student Andrew Kung of San Francisco who buzzed in first to answer the question.
“Who are Orville and Wilbur Wright," said Kung, supplying the correct response.
Kung went on to win the show, totaling $21,000 in prize money, ending a four-night winning streak of the third and final participant, lawyer Jackie Fuchs.