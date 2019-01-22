The idea that leads this charge is memory. We’ve done specific disco, soul, and doo-wop in the past. This one is truly a mixed bag, and one filled with the hits of our youth — doo-wop with the Tokens, Philly soul with the Stylistics. Motown with Brenda Holloway and Kim Weston. The constant is the 40-piece orchestra, which you can never get anywhere else, and, the secret is that each artist sings only their hits. No one wants to hear Kim Weston doing Diana Ross songs or the Tokens singing Johnny Maestro. These songs are all theirs … and the audience’s, too, young and old alike.