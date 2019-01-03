I Think Like Midnight. Philadelphia instrumental rock band I Think Like Midnight released their full-length second album, This Land Is Your Mind, in February and have followed it up quickly with Kompramat, a four-song EP that continues the quest by the crafty quartet — which features members of Trolleyvox and the Dead Milkmen — to demonstrate there’s much more to wordless guitar music than surf-rock. With Mesmeric Haze and Violet Phase. Thursday at Johnny Brenda’s.