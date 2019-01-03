Ja Rule. The Hollis, Queens, rapper was a steady hit-maker in the early ’00s and has lately been in the news as the would-be headliner of the infamous Fyre Festival and for his never-ending feud with 50 Cent — who recently bought 200 tickets to Ja Rule’s show in Las Vegas so the seats would be empty. Sunday at the Queen in Wilmington.
World Domination: The Sub Pop Records Story by Gillian G. Garr. The initial volume in a series of books on indie labels with brands built on a unique style and sound. World Domination focuses on the Seattle label that launched grunge bands such as Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Mudhoney. It has more recently had success with Beach House, Father John Misty, and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. The second book in the series chronicles the Excello label that was home to bluesman Slim Harpo. BMG Books, $21.99.
I Think Like Midnight. Philadelphia instrumental rock band I Think Like Midnight released their full-length second album, This Land Is Your Mind, in February and have followed it up quickly with Kompramat, a four-song EP that continues the quest by the crafty quartet — which features members of Trolleyvox and the Dead Milkmen — to demonstrate there’s much more to wordless guitar music than surf-rock. With Mesmeric Haze and Violet Phase. Thursday at Johnny Brenda’s.
Lame-O Records Rock Residency. The annual charity fund-raiser presented by the label founded by Philly emo band Modern Baseball. Week One kicks off with Matthew Scottoline-fronted jangle-pop stars Hurry, plus Early Animator and Wildflowers of America, followed by three bands each on the next three Thursdays. Thursday at Boot & Saddle.